DomRaider (DRT) Price Up 33.7% This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DomRaider coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $417,589.98 and approximately $323.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DomRaider

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

