DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,064,426,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $188.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

