DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,064,426,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $188.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion and a PE ratio of -25.47.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
