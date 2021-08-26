Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $196.58 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

AAPL opened at $148.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.