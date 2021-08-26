Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.79. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,827. Dover has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

