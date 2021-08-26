Draper Esprit VCT’s (EDV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($22.34) on Monday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.23.
Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile
Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.
