Draper Esprit VCT’s (EDV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($22.34) on Monday. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.