Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

