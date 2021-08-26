Duluth (DLTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91. Duluth has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

