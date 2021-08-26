Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $120.75

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.75 and last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 7205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.