Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 11,482 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.