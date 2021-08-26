Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 902.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

