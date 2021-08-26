Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 222,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 857,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.05. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.