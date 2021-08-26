Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $361,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

