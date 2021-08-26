Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 19,000 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.17% of SandRidge Energy worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $329.67 million, a PE ratio of 901.90 and a beta of 3.32.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

