Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 45,280 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PUMP stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $774.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

