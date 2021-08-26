DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $36.71. 1,062,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

