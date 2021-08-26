EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $16,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.56.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

