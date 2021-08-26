EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Truist

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.56.

NYSE:EGP opened at $171.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.56. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

