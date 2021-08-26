EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $23,746.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

