Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.60 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

