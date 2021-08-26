EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $266,872.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $765,244.16 and approximately $266,872.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.19 or 0.99963430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00068219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

