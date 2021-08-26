Edison International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Edison International has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. 2,131,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,796. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

