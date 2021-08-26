EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $25.16. EHang shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 3,836 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EH. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $68,524,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of EHang by 108.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth $10,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

