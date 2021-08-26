EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $25.16. EHang shares last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 3,836 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
