eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EHTH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 132.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 81.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 60.8% in the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

