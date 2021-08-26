Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIGR. upped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $268.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.