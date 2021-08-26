Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.64. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lifted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.76.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.