Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 12,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.88. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

