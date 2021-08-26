Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $253.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

