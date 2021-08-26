Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

