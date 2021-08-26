Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 495,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,671 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.