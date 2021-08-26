Emerson Wealth LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after acquiring an additional 281,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

