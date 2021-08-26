Emily Peterson Alva Purchases 1,650 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ALKS opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.
