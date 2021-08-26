Emily Peterson Alva Purchases 1,650 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALKS opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $121,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

