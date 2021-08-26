Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $808,000 in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 661,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Covetrus by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 66.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 699,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after buying an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,784. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of CVET opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

