Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 670 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $437.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.35. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.