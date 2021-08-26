Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,120 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $547.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

