Empowered Funds LLC Sells 9,609 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.85. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

