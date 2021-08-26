Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $42.35 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 73.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.02. 264,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

