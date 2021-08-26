Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 39,259 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 25,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,626. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

