Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $412,455,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.47. 16,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

