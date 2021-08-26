Enigma 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.97 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $3.97 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00499314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003597 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $562.45 or 0.01190538 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

