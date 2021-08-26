Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 35,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 564,158 shares.The stock last traded at $4.34 and had previously closed at $4.52.

EGLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

