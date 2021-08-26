Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $504,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,828.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,848.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,605.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

