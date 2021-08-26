Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $694.88 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $694,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.38. 7,864,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,285. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

