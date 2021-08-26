EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $4.85

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. EOS has a total market cap of $4.64 billion and $1.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00010329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,032,544,182 coins and its circulating supply is 956,460,437 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

