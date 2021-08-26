EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $620.15. 5,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,278. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.95. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $301.67 and a 52-week high of $642.63. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.00.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $496,155.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

