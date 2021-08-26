EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Trading Down 1.6%

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

EQBBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

