Equitable Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,920 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 1,777.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava stock opened at $136.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.