Equitable Trust Co. Takes $247,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,582 shares of company stock worth $46,509,640 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

