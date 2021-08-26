Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after buying an additional 353,452 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,301,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.