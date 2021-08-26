ESL Trust Services LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 814,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

