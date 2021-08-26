Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Essential Utilities worth $30,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $2,049,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

